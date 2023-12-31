Queen of Denmark announces that she will abdicate the throne on January 14

COPENHAGEN.- The reina of Denmark, Margaret II, announced today, December 31, during her traditional New Year’s speech that she will abdicate the throne on January 14, after 52 years of reign.

“On January 14, 2024, 52 years after succeeding my beloved father, I will resign as Queen of Denmark. I will leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik,” she said in the televised message.

The popular 83-year-old monarch, widowed since 2018, underwent back surgery in February that kept her away from public life until April.

“The operation… gave rise to reflections on the future, on the question of whether it was time to transfer responsibilities to the next generation,” the queen added.

Since the death of her distant cousin, Elizabeth II of England, Margaret II is the last reigning monarch in Europe.

More than 80% of Danes claim to be in favor of the monarchy and crowds celebrated their 50th anniversary of reign last year.

“Many of us have never known another monarch. Queen Margaret is the very embodiment of Denmark and, over the years, she has put words and feelings into who we are as a people and as a nation,” reacted Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. it’s a statement.

FUENTE: AFP