Quentin Tarantino celebrates his birthday: congratulations from “Muse” Uma Thurman

There are many directors in Hollywood. But none like him.

When Quentin Tarantino makes a new movie, the stars line up. It doesn’t matter whether it’s Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio or Margot Robbie – everyone wants to be part of blockbusters like “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” or “Inglourious Basterds”.

Tarantino didn’t even study and even dropped out of school. He acquired his knowledge of films himself, visited the suburban cinemas in LA as a teenager, worked in a video store and wrote his first screenplays. He originally wanted to be an actor.

Quentin Tarantino has lived in Israel for years with his wife and their children Foto: Getty Images

His first film, “Reservoir Dogs”, was a success in 1992, and Tarantino the hope of the film scene. A year later he directed the masterpiece “Pulp Fiction” which made him a worldwide star.

On Monday he celebrates his 60th birthday. And in BILD am SONNTAG, “Pulp Fiction” leading actress Uma Thurman, with whom he has been friends for years, congratulates him.

“I loved being his muse for a while. We always laughed a lot together about how the media hyped it up like that. But it was always nice, because somehow there was a grain of truth in it,” says Uma Thurman about Quentin Tarantino to BILD am SONNTAG.

“For me he was and is always a brilliant child who never quite grew up. The kid who was a bit weird in the schoolyard at school but always got the best grades in class.”

Uma Thurman Celebrated Great Success With Tarantino’s Blockbuster Kill Bill Foto: Getty Images

Uma Thurman and Quentin Tarantino at the premiere of Django Unchained Foto: Getty Images

According to the actress, he is still one of her best friends today. “And I have no hesitation in saying that I consider you one of the finest filmmakers and visionaries in Hollywood. Your expertise inspires us all. Be it me, Leo or Brad. We all love it when you teach us a bit of film history on set.”

In “Pulp Fiction” Thurman plays together with John Travolta, who has not been able to build on his successes like “Grease” or “Staying Alive” in Hollywood for a long time. But then came Tarantino.

Legendary: Travolta and Thurman’s dance scene in “Pulp Fiction” Foto: imago images/Everett Collection

Uma Thurmann together with her colleagues from “Pulp Fiction” (from left): Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta and Bruce Willis Foto: imago images/Ronald Grant

“I owe him my new start in Hollywood. I will never forget him, “says Travolta to BILD am SONNTAG. “What he has achieved in Hollywood is indescribable. With directors like him, I have hope that there will be really good films in the future.”

Travolta knows nothing about a big party for Tarantino’s 60th birthday. “But I know one thing for sure. His number is on my cell phone. I’ll ring through and sing him a little birthday song.”

Photo: BILD

This article comes from BILD am SONNTAG. The ePaper of the entire issue is available here.