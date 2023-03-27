Quiet sonic boom to enable Concorde successor

© Lockheed Martin Corporation
Die rocket-powered X-planes NASA and US Air Force paved the way for the US space program. Now the mysterious experimental aircraft are supposed to sonic boom eliminate. With that, the commercial aviation change drastically.
Die Bell X-1, the United States’ first X-plane, became the first manned aircraft to break the sound barrier in 1947. The X-15 even reached hypersonic speed at Mach 6.72 in the 1960s. One speaks of hypersonic speed from a speed of Mach 5i.e. 5 times the speed of sound or 6.175 km/h. The data collected was used as the basis for the Apollo space program used.
Overland supersonic flights banned
However, all high-speed aviation faces a problem: that sonic boom. In 1973, for example, the US government banned commercial supersonic flights over land – to keep the effects of sonic booms away from populated areas. Supersonic passenger planes like that Concorde could therefore only exploit their full speed over the oceans.
With the recent X plane, the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST), but one finally wants to solve this problem. The entire aircraft industry is looking forward to the experiment. Because, despite advances in computer modeling and wind tunnel technology, building a supersonic passenger plane without a clear understanding that the technology works in practice is an expensive risk.
Open the door to industry
“I think the X-59 could be significant,” University of Texas aeronautical engineer Christopher Combs told the US BBC. “If you can show with a real airplane that a quiet sonic boom is possible, it may open the door for the industry to start building such aircraft.”
A sonic boom occurs because the air in front of an airplane is compressed more and more with increasing speed. This local shock wave however, it tries to equalize and travels at the speed of sound (343 meters/second). If this speed is exceeded by the aircraft, the wave can no longer compensate quickly enough. Suddenly, the density of the air around the object increases. This compression (sound barrier) can be heard as a loud bang.
Cockpit without front window
The X-59 is designed to minimize sonic booms as much as possible. She should come with me Mach 1,4 in approximately 17 kilometers high fly – an altitude at which commercial aircraft fly. Your goal is to minimize the number of shock waves emitted by the plane and spread them throughout the plane so they don’t build up into a loud bang.
The aircraft’s long nose is designed to separate the pressure waves from the nose from those from the wings. Because of the long nose Front window not possible in the cockpit. Instead, the pilots in the X-59 must prepare themselves Cameras on the tip of the nose leave. The engines are located above the fuselage – so the sound does not propagate downwards but upwards.
Paving the way for commercial hypersonic flight
“The sonic boom will be quiet enough that people on the ground will not notice it,” says project manager Catherine Bahm. “He’s getting more distant Donner be, or if the neighbor is his Car driver strikes”. If the tests are successful, one can consider changing the rules for commercial supersonic flights.
However, the development of the X-59 is just the beginning of commercial hypersonic flight. “The X-59 is a kind of size fighter jetsays Combs. “The next question is, can you build a bigger plane the size of a Boeing 737?”