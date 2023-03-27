Quiet sonic boom to enable Concorde successor

A “silent sonic boom” could revolutionize aviation. The first flight of the X-59 is scheduled for this year.

Die rocket-powered X-planes NASA and US Air Force paved the way for the US space program. Now the mysterious experimental aircraft are supposed to sonic boom eliminate. With that, the commercial aviation change drastically. Die Bell X-1, the United States’ first X-plane, became the first manned aircraft to break the sound barrier in 1947. The X-15 even reached hypersonic speed at Mach 6.72 in the 1960s. One speaks of hypersonic speed from a speed of Mach 5i.e. 5 times the speed of sound or 6.175 km/h. The data collected was used as the basis for the Apollo space program used.

Overland supersonic flights banned However, all high-speed aviation faces a problem: that sonic boom. In 1973, for example, the US government banned commercial supersonic flights over land – to keep the effects of sonic booms away from populated areas. Supersonic passenger planes like that Concorde could therefore only exploit their full speed over the oceans. With the recent X plane, the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST), but one finally wants to solve this problem. The entire aircraft industry is looking forward to the experiment. Because, despite advances in computer modeling and wind tunnel technology, building a supersonic passenger plane without a clear understanding that the technology works in practice is an expensive risk.

Open the door to industry “I think the X-59 could be significant,” University of Texas aeronautical engineer Christopher Combs told the US BBC. “If you can show with a real airplane that a quiet sonic boom is possible, it may open the door for the industry to start building such aircraft.” A sonic boom occurs because the air in front of an airplane is compressed more and more with increasing speed. This local shock wave however, it tries to equalize and travels at the speed of sound (343 meters/second). If this speed is exceeded by the aircraft, the wave can no longer compensate quickly enough. Suddenly, the density of the air around the object increases. This compression (sound barrier) can be heard as a loud bang. Cockpit without front window The X-59 is designed to minimize sonic booms as much as possible. She should come with me Mach 1,4 in approximately 17 kilometers high fly – an altitude at which commercial aircraft fly. Your goal is to minimize the number of shock waves emitted by the plane and spread them throughout the plane so they don’t build up into a loud bang.