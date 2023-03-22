Quotations of the Algerian dinar in the Bank and in the parallel market on March 22

The opening trade quotations of the Algerian dinar at the Bank of Algeria from March 21 to 23, 2023 indicate that the single euro is exchanged against 145.53 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 145.60 Algerian dinars for sale. At the same time, on the black exchange market, traders offer the euro unit at 223.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and 225.00 Algerian dinars for sale.

On the American side, the exchange rates of the Bank of Algeria show the single greenback at 135.66 Algerian dinars for purchase and 135.67 Algerian dinars for sale. While at Square Port Said in Algiers, the single US dollar stood at 209.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and 211.00 Algerian dinars for sale.

Dinar exchange rate: what about other foreign currencies?

Moreover, and concerning other foreign currencies, it should be noted that the Canadian dollar is bought at 99.14 Algerian dinars and sold at 99.18 Algerian dinars on the official market of the Bank of Algeria. While in black, traders exchange the unit of the Canadian dollar against 150.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 152.00 Algerian dinars for sale.

In addition, commercial quotations on the official foreign exchange market show the pound sterling at 166.13 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 166.20 Algerian dinars for sale. While the unit of this same currency is exchanged against 246.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 248.00 Algerian dinars for sale.

Finally, the United Arab Emirates dirham is exchanged against 36.93 Algerian dinars when buying and against 36.94 Algerian dinars when selling. On the informal stock exchange, the Emirati dirham is bought at 52.00 Algerian dinars and sold at 55.00 Algerian dinars.

Bank and informal market: quotations of the Algerian dinar on March 22, 2023

Thus, below, you will find a table summarizing the exchange rates of the national currency against the main foreign currencies this Wednesday, March 22, 2023: