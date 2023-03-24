Quotations of the dinar against bank currencies and the black market on March 24

This Friday, March 24, 2023, in terms of the single European currency, a single Euro is being traded this morning at Square Port-Saïd, against 226 Algerian dinars for sale and 224 Algerian dinars for purchase.

On the side of the Americas, a single US dollar is exchanged against 209 Algerian dinars for purchase and 211 Algerian dinars for sale. While the Canadian dollar is exchanged for 151 Algerian dinars for purchase and 153.50 Algerian dinars for sale.

Concerning the Pound Sterling, traders give up a single Pound against 252 Algerian dinars for sale and 250 Algerian dinars for purchase.

What about the course of the dinar in the Bank of Algeria?

For this Friday, at the counters of the Bank of Algeria, the Euro is therefore sold for 147.43 Algerian dinars for purchase and 147.47 Algerian dinars for sale.

In addition, the US dollar is exchanged against 135.23 Algerian dinars for purchase and 135.25 Algerian dinars for sale. The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, trades against 98.89 Algerian dinars for purchase and 98.93 Algerian dinars for sale.

Finally, for the Pound Sterling, a single Pound is exchanged at the Bank of Algeria against 166.48 Algerian dinars for purchase and 166.56 Algerian dinars for sale.