Race to benefit children with cleft lip will be held in May

With the expectation of a thousand participants in the 24th edition of the “Athletic Race of Public Accounting”, is as it was announced by the College of Accountants of Yucatanwho claims that there is a greater participation of women in this event that takes place every year.

The college president, Victor Jose Quijano Duranexplained that in the previous edition that was held on May 22, some 800 runners participated, and in this edition, they are contemplating the participation of thousands of competitors, where the money collected will be donated to the foundation Projector a Better Smilewhere they care for children with harelip.

Categories

It will be next May 21 where the thousand athletes will compete in the half marathon, it is scheduled at 6am that Sunday, with the categories are free, submaster, master, veterans, veterans plus and partners in 21 km, 10km, 5km, 5km walk and 10km wheelchair.

Quijano Durán, explained that the start and finish of the athletic festival will be from the College of Public Accountants of Yucatán, AC located on 35th Street between 18-A and 18-B, in Pedregales de Tanlum.

“Last year of the number of participants, 40 percent of the participants were women, we trust that this time the number will be exceeded,” he said.

registrations

On this occasion, the recovery fee will be 270 pesos and part of the income obtained will be donated to the Nursing Home “Albergue San Joaquín” and participants can make donations to the account of said home. Registration can still be made on the page www.khronometraje.com or directly at the College.

They reported that the delivery of kits includes a bag, shirt number and medal, likewise, they confirmed that the first three places in each category will have trophies and the winners will be published the same day of the event.

