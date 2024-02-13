Radio, a powerful means of communication

MIAMI. – World Day Radio It is celebrated every February 13. This anniversary was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2012.

In this year 2024, the UNESCO calls on the global radio industry to join this celebration. It is a remarkable achievement for a major mass media to continue its relevance beyond 100 years and remain a force for freedom of expression, joy and knowledge.

At the same time, the organization asserts that radio is a powerful medium to celebrate humanity in all its diversity and represents a platform for democratic discourse: “On a global level, radio remains the half of higher consumption.

The organization vindicates the role of radio as it begins its second century of service as one of the most reliable and widely used means of communication in the world.

A reliable medium

Another aspect highlighted by the United Nations is that, according to international reports, the radio maintains its place as one of the most reliable means of communication.

“This unique ability to reach the widest audience means that radio can shape a society’s experience of diversity, providing a stage for all voices to be expressed, represented and heard. Radio stations must serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programs, viewpoints and content, and reflect the diversity of audiences in their organizations and operations,” UNESCO points out.

Beginnings of radio

The origins of the radio They date back to the 19th century. One of the great antecedents of this means of communication dates back to 1887, when the German physicist Heinrich Hertz detected electromagnetic radiation, from powerful electrical charges. Later, in 1895, the Russian professor Alexander Popov laid the foundations for modern antennas after improving the system for receiving electromagnetic waves.

In December 1906, Reginald Aubrey Fessenden broadcast the first audio broadcast in Massachusetts, which included a performance of Fessenden playing the violin and reading a passage from the Bible.

Likewise, in 1910 the first radio device was discovered: the Galena radio created by the Americans Henry Dunwoody and Greenleaf Whittier Picard. It was a device weighing about 10 kilograms that was manufactured from lead sulfide crystal known as galena.

@snederr

FUENTE: UNESCO / Portal Da Internacional / Diario AS