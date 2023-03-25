Raffles! Thus the tribute to Taylor Hawkins that 100 drummers put together playing “My Hero” by Foo Fighters

Yes, it’s been a year since the legendary Foo Fighters drummer passed away. And on this first mournful anniversary, Tributes for Taylor Hawkins have not been long in coming… On this occasion, there were 100 drummers who came together for this tribute where “My Hero” sounded with everything.

Taylor Hawkins. Foto: Getty

The tribute to Taylor Hawkins made by 100 drummers from Belgium

All this happened thanks to a band from Belgium called Black Box Revelation and the people behind Studio Brusselwho coordinated efforts to gather 100 drummers of different ages to join in that tribute.

“Taylor was the best drummer of our time. Honoring him with this tribute was an experience we will never forget.”said the aforementioned band in a statement (via Loudwire). So, the tribute to Taylor Hawkins had 100 drummers playing in the arena known as Sportpaleis Antwerp.

Image of the tribute to Taylor Hawkins in Belgium. Photo: Capture from YouTube.

The choice of this place was not random, huh… The tribute to Taylor Hawkins by these 100 drummers was held at the Sportpaleis Antwerp, since that was the last place where the Foo Fighters played in Belgium even with Taylor as a member.

Definitely, an incredible tribute that speaks of the enormous legacy left by the legendary bataco of the FF. Here below we leave the video so that you can see the tribute to Taylor Hawkins. What did you think?

