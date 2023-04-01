Raid on Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome threatens Soyuz-5 program

The confiscation of documents and materials now raises questions about Russia’s space program. The website specialized in space travel NASASpaceFlight.com reported that, above all, the development of the future missile Irtysh also Soyuz-5 called, is massively endangered. Also in one Kazakh media report in the course of the raid it is said that the development of the Soyuz-5 launch pad has been stopped.

In March, Kazakh authorities raided the Russian cosmodrome in Baikonur , Kazakhstan carried out . The search was found in connection with investigations into the suspicion Corruption and misappropriation of funds instead of.

With the work on Soyuz-5 was 2015 began. Actually, the first test flights would already have 2022 are to take place. To date, however, the rocket is in an early design stage. Some critical parts, like fuel tanks, still haven’t passed the test.

Actually, Soyuz-5 would soon have for commercial flights into space are to be used. So it was planned that it would provide a new, constant source of income for Russia’s space program. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the sanctions imposed as a result have thrown this plan into shambles. Problems at the cosmodrome could affect the project that Russia is already considering 62 billion rubles (730 million euros) should have stuck, now finally bring it to a standstill.

Export stop

Also the production of liquid oxygen and Nitrogen face problems, they say. There is a large plant at the cosmodrome that produces these two substances. According to the Kazakh court decision, nothing can be exported from there anymore. This is another major problem for the Russian space program.