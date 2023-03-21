Rains and mudslides blocked the highway and left congresswoman Maricruz Zeta isolated in Piura

Congresswoman Maricruz Zeta Chunga (Popular Force) was stranded in the Piura region.

the intense rainy and huaicos in the north of the country they are not only affecting the population. The congresswoman of Fuerza Popular, Maricruz Zeta Chungaalso ended up being harmed by the fury of nature, during his week of representation in the region piura.

On the afternoon of last Sunday, March 19, a new landslide occurred and mudslide in the vicinity of the Los Ranchos populated center, in the province of Huancabambawhich ended up leaving the only entrance and exit road disabled.

After participating in a series of activities and meetings in the context of the emergency caused by the natural disaster in this area, the Fujimori legislator was about to return to the center of piurawhen torrential rain caused a landslide to occur on one of the hills in the area.

The rains and downpours affected various districts nationwide.

Because of this, the Huancabamba-Los Ranchos highway It was full of mud, making it impossible for the parliamentarian’s vehicle to continue its journey. Next to her was her team of advisers and state security agents.

“He had finished meetings with the mayor Hernán Lizana and other authorities, precisely to promote the projects of the road improvement. But we got stranded when I was heading to Piura. Several vans were parked and could not continue their journey as a result of the collapse of the only access in this province, ”said the congresswoman, through her social networks.

He explained that, as a result of the landslide, more than 400 families also ended up isolated and at least 80 carriers that cover the Piura-Huancabamba route were left without work. In addition, he warned that the situation raised the prices of basic necessities within this province.

Rains and mudslides in Yauyos also block roads.

In Tacna, the congresswoman from Peru Democrático, Nieves Limachi, had an uncomfortable moment when she arrived in her region for the week of parliamentary representation.

Videos circulating on social networks reported a meeting held in the Provincial Municipality of tacna, which the southern representative attended, but where she did not find popular support.

Shouts and insults took over the room forcing Limachi to retire. Those present shouted “Pay your debt!” in relation to an alleged debt of the congresswoman with the public charity.

In August of last year, the member of Democratic Peru He assured that he would pay his debt, but pointed out that the salary he receives as a congressman is not enough to pay off his commitments.

No, it’s not enough (the congressman’s salary), I have a mortgage debt. Do you want me to detail my personal things? Please, I am going to pay, according to my possibilities, ”she told the person who consulted her about the outstanding debt with Charity. In addition, Limachi repeated that it is a personal debtoriginated by the lack of payment of the rent of a property.

This is not the first time that the congresswoman has been expelled from an event by her constituents. In February of this year, the citizens of Tacna booed her in her attempt to communicate initiatives related to the illegal underground wells in the region. Opponents tried to reach her with different objects and shouts in between. Faced with this, Limachi Quispe had to quickly board her vehicle to withdraw from it and not star in an incident.