Rakuten Kobo releases new reading and writing tablet

Kobo Elipsa 2E is the name of the new reading and writing tablet from Rakuten Kobo that will make the reading tablet experience even more like reading a real book. Together with the new Kobo Stylus 2, you will be able to easily highlight text and make notes in the margins of your books and PDFs, something that will be appreciated by, for example, students with a lot of course literature. The software in the tablet must also be able to convert your handwriting into typed text.

The screen in the Kobo Elipsa 2E is 10.3 inches, with a resolution of 1,404 x 1,872 in 227 pixels per inch. According to Rakuten Kobo, the 2,400 mAh battery should last for several weeks, and there is 32 GB of storage to fill those weeks with reading.

Kobo Elipsa 2E will be released on April 19, with a price tag of SEK 4,199. The Kobo Stylus 2 will be released on the same day and will then cost SEK 789.