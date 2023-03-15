Ramadan 2023: commissioning of more efficient radars for night checks

The director of the National Center for Prevention and Road Safety (CNPSR) announced that speed cameras will be used at night during the holy month of Ramadan.

It was during his appearance on the airwaves of channel 3 thatAhmed Nait Al-Husseinsaid that the General Directorate of National Security has been equipped with infrared radars. These will come into service from the beginning of the month of Ramadan. He also reports that speeding crashes occur between six o’clock in the evening and midnight.

The official reveals that cameras will soon be put into operation to monitor the infringements recorded on the roads. According to him, the surveillance device is ready and only lacks legal confirmation.

Penalties to fight against road accidents

In 2022, approximately 190,000 affaires related to traffic accidents were recorded. 43,102 affaires have seen a prison sentence, a monetary fine or both.

A criminal character will be assigned on certain dangerous acts with respect to dangerous driving. Offenders will perform certain tasks of public utility.

The bill on the highway code will have to revise upwards the fines. With regard to the additional sanctions, we note the sanction of general interest. An alternative sanction to deprivation of liberty. The submission of the driver in violation to special training on road safety is also provided for in the measures.