Ramadan 2023 crescent moon: Saudi Arabia wants to bring forward the observation date

Saudi authorities today called on all Muslims in the kingdom to focus on observing the crescent of the month of Ramadan 2023 as soon as next tuesday evening.

This is the official Saudi Press Agency. SPA which revealed that the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia issued a statement in this regard. The press release reports the date of 29/08/1444 (29 Sha’ban) according to schedule Hijri. which corresponds to 21/03/2023.

The court asked those who can see the crescent moon with the naked eye or through binoculars to inform the nearest court and record testimony there.

15 hours and 45 minutes of fasting for Algerians

Algeria has been ranked as the country that will count the most hours of fasting for this Ramadan 2023. According to the Al-Jazeera website, Algerians will have to fast 15 hours and 45 minutes.

Algeria shares its position with its Tunisian neighbor. All the Maghreb countries will have to experience fairly long days of fasting. Moroccans will fast for about 15 hours and 25 minutes.

The country with the shortest fasting time is the Comoros Islands with a fasting time of 12 hours and 37 minutes.