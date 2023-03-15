Ramadan 2023: Metro program – trams – cable cars

The Algiers Metro Company (EMA) made public yesterday, Tuesday March 14, 2023, the special operating program for transport by metro, trams and cable will be put in place during the month of Ramadan in order to ensure citizens regular transport.

This program will be effective from the first day of the holy month, said the same source. For the Algiers metro, the service hours are fixed from 7 am to 1:30 am.

As for transport by trams, these infrastructures will be operational from 6.30 a.m. to 1 a.m. in Algiers and Ouargla. While for Oran, Constantine and Mostaganem they will be operational from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. in Sétif, from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., and from 7 a.m. to midnight in Sidi Bel Abbes.

What about cable cars for this month of Ramadan 2023?

With regard to cable transport, the operating hours for this Ramadan 2023 of the Bab El-Oued gondola (Algiers) are fixed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to midnight from Saturday to Thursday and from 2.30 p.m. at midnight for Fridays.

Regarding the Algiers Memorial cable car, it will be operational every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., while the Palais de la Culture cable car (Algiers) will be operated from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during working days and closed Fridays and public holidays.

In addition, for the gondolas, the EMA has set the timetables for Blida from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, for Tizi-Ouzou, every day, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 9 p.m. at midnight, for Tlemcen from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday to Wednesday and from 9 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

To conclude, the service hours of the Oran gondola are fixed from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday to Friday, while Monday will be devoted to maintenance.