Ramadan 2023 – rail transport: the SNTF unveils its program

The national railway transport company (SNTF) today announced the change in train schedules during the month of Ramadan. And this, via a press release made public on its official Facebook page. Indeed, this decision concerns main line trains. In other words, the lines between Algiers and the other wilayas.

In particular, Oran, Sétif, Annaba, Batna, Tébessa and Touggourt. According to the same press release, the train times will be as follows:

Oran – Alger : 8h (B10), 10h (OA Coradia ), 12h30 (1004).

Algeria – Oran: 8h (B9), 10h35 (B17 Coradia), 12h30 (1003).

Touggourt – Alger : 20h30 (B 28/29/30)

Alger – Touggourt : 20h40 (B 25/26/27)

Tebessa – Algiers: 8:30 p.m. (B-32)

Algiers – Thebes: 9.10pm (B31)

Annaba – Algiers: 9 p.m. (TA berth)

Algiers – Annaba: 9:45 p.m. (AT berth)

Algiers – Batna : 12h30 ( ⅞ )

Batna – Algiers: 10:50 p.m. (⅚)

Sétif – Algiers: 6 hours (18 railcars)

Algiers – Sétif: 1:50 p.m. (B19 railcar)



The SNTF announces a reduction

The National Railway Transport Company (SNTF) published a press release on its Facebook page on Sunday March 5, 2023. Indeed, via this press release, the SNTF informed its customers that it is offering a 20% discount. And this, on return tickets of more than 400 km. The aforementioned company also indicated, through the same statement made public, that travelers will be able to benefit from this offer for a period of two months from the date of purchase of the tickets.