Ramadan 2023 – white meat prices: 40% reduction to come

Basic food prices (milk, flour, semolina, meat red et white) have experienced significant fluctuations lately. Faced with this situation, the Government has imposed price caps in anticipation of Ramadan 2023.

Despite this, the prices of certain foods, including white meats, are remains relatively students and inaccessible to average purses. However, the public authorities have announced an upcoming drop in white meat prices. A almost half price reduction is estimated by the authorities, based on a recent market study.

40% reduction in chicken prices in Algeria, from When ?

White meat prices are expected to drop significantly in the next few days. It was announced Aid Nourredine, member of the National Federation of Poultry Breedingto Arabic media Echourouk this Monday.

Aid explains this by a significant reduction in demand. According to the latter, Algerian households have already stocked up on white meat for Ramadan. There demand is therefore less important than before the beginning of the holy month. The consumer should expect a substantial drop (environ 40 %) poultry prices within the next 2 days. The reduction should reach 90 da/kg in the middle of the weekadds the same source.

Chicken at 450 da/kg in Algeria, what are the reasons?

Asked about the causes of inflation in white meat, Aid denounces speculation. According to him, breeders managed to keep prices relatively low by storing white meat in cold rooms and reselling it over long periods of time. Since the establishment of measures against speculation“frozen” chicken is no longer available. This phenomenon created a gap in the market, causing prices to rise subsequently.

