Ramelow calls Wagenknecht “the self-righteous”

The former parliamentary group leader Sahra Wagenknecht (both leftists) has now been sharply criticized by Bodo Ramelow because of her extra income. Regarding payment of fees for her book “The Self-Righteous”, Ramelow told the editorial network Germany (RND): “If you destroy your own party so that the public can get plenty of fodder and be rewarded with 721,000 euros, then that’s capitalism.” He added: “And if an anti-capitalist uses capitalism to her liking for personal gain, then in all honesty the title of the book should be changed to: The Self-Righteous.”

According to a report in Der Spiegel magazine, Wagenknecht earned around 750,000 euros in book and speaking fees last year in addition to her parliamentary allowances. Of this, around 721,000 euros was the gross fee for her bestseller “The Self-Righteous” – a book in which she takes so-called lifestyle leftists inside and outside her own party to court. Above all, the left-wing politician accuses them of increasingly caring about well-off academics instead of the socially disadvantaged.