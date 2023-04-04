Ramiro Marra presented a project to build a new prison in the City

The Buenos Aires legislator of La Libertad Avanza, Ramiro Marra, presented a bill to build a mayor’s office in the City of Buenos Aires with capacity for more than 1,000 people.

“We are tired of the revolving doors, of entering/exiting the police stations,” the legislator remarked. And he pointed out that today, the overcrowding in police stations “exceeds 130%.”

“We have to put criminals behind bars so as not to lose anyone else and so that people can work in peace. ENOUGH (sic) of living in fear,” Marra said in a thread of tweets announcing the initiative.

Marra assured that with this measure, the security forces of the Federal Capital will be provided with a tool “to efficiently attack crime and control that criminals are not on the streets.” “$15 billion is what it takes to end revolving doors forever,” she said.

Regarding the funds that would be allocated to the project, if approved, he pointed out: “The total expense will be financed using 25% of the budget of the Ministry of Culture and 25% of the money granted by the City to the piqueteros.” “It will not be necessary to create any type of new tax to face this expense,” he added, propping up one of the main flags that hoists the space led by the candidate for president Javier Milei.

In another shipment, the legislator pointed to Together for Change -in the City- and the Buenos Aires government, which he accused of not adopting measures “to end crime.”

“I ask politicians: let’s use the money that is used for absolutely secondary things and put emphasis on what really matters, getting criminals off the streets of the City of Buenos Aires,” closed the thread.