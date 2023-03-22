Rapper 6ix9ine attacked at gym

tz stars

Split

Rapper 6ix9ine has been beaten up by a group of men. © Luca Bruno/AP/dpa

Rapper 6ix9ine was attacked at a gym. “He has cuts and bruises on his face,” says his lawyer.

Los Angeles – US rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (26, “FEFE”) is said to have been the victim of an attack in a gym, according to media reports. As reported by the “Variety” portal, among others, the 26-year-old is said to have been severely beaten by a group of men in Florida. “He has cuts and bruises on his face,” his attorney told Variety. An alleged video of the fact circulated on the Internet.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has not yet commented on the incident. The rapper was reportedly released from prison for his cooperation with authorities after a New York court convicted him of gang membership. It is unclear whether the crime is related to this. dpa