Rapper Diddy’s lawyer, under federal investigation, denounces abuse of military force

LOS ANGELES.- The raids on the properties of the rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles and Miami by federal authorities in an investigation for crimes of sex trafficking They were a crude use of force military, said his lawyer Tuesday, who added that Combs is innocent and will continue to fight to clear his name.

It is the first public statement from the music mogul’s legal team since Monday’s raids by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents in the investigation being carried out by federal authorities in New York.

“Yesterday, there was excessive use of military-level force when search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” attorney Aaron Dyer said in a statement. “There is no excuse for the excessive display of force and hostility exhibited by the authorities or the way in which their children and employees were treated.”

The criminal investigation increases scrutiny on Combs, who has been accused in several lawsuits of sexual abuse in recent months.

In a lawsuit that Combs settled the day after it was filed in November, his former protégé and girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, sued him alleging years of sexual abuse, including rape. The case states that Combs forced her to have sexual relations with prostitutes while she filmed them.

Rapper’s background

In February, a music producer filed a lawsuit alleging that Combs forced him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them.

Another of Combs’ accusers is a woman who claims that the rap producer raped her two decades ago, when she was 17 years old.

Combs and his attorneys have denied all allegations.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were sexually abused unless they come forward publicly as Cassie did.

It is unclear whether the raids are related to any of the allegations raised in the lawsuits.

Combs is one of the most influential hip hop producers and executives of the last three decades. Formerly known as Puff Daddy, he built one of the largest empires in hip hop. He is the founder of Bad Boy Records, a three-time Grammy winner, and has worked with a host of top artists, including Notorious BIG, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, and 112.

FUENTE: AP