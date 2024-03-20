Rapper Dr. Dre honored with star on Walk of Fame

MIAMI.- He rapper Dr. Dre received his star in Hall of Fame of Hollywood in the company of colleagues and friends, exponents of hip hop culture, such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Centy and Jimmy Iovine, who was in charge of sharing a few words about the producer with the attendees.

“Dr. Dre is the greatest of all time. In fact, Billboard just named him the best hip-hop producer of all time! And I listened to some of the other music he’s doing right now; It comes for other genres. (…) Dre is the best partner, friend and ally you could have. For all the people who aspire to be in entertainment, when you go to sleep tonight, pray that you meet a Dr. Dre,” he said excitedly.

For his part, Snoop Dogg stated that Dr. Dre was his mentor during his growth in the music industry and specifically in the genre. “I want to thank myself for listening to Dre over the years and allowing him to be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector and most importantly, a good friend.”

Later, Dogg dedicated a brief rap performance to the artist in which he classified him as the brother he had through another mother, remarking Entertainment Tonigth.

“Now look at us, more than 30 years later, we’re still working in the studio and you’re still making me do every line 100 damn times. Still,” I thank you for that, perfectionist. I thank you for being a perfectionist and always pushing me to be great. “You always bring out the best in Dogg, Dr. Dre and I appreciate that,” he added excitedly.

“There would be no Snoop without Dre. Together we created magic in the studio and our collaborations have left a mark on the music world. From intro to endo, our partnership has been legendary. Dre, the damn doctor. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor and welcome to my damn neighborhood. Keep walking, cousin,” he concluded.

Recognition to Dr. Dre

After confirming that the rapper will be honored with a star, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martínez celebrated the career of the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics in a statement.

“Dr. Dre’s star will serve as a lasting symbol of his immense talent and enduring legacy in the world of music. What is special about the location chosen for Dr. Dre’s star is that it will be next to the star of his old friend Snoop Dogg!”, reads the writing.

Dr. Dre is a rap icon, in addition to being one of the figures with the most impact on the music industry in general.

He co-founded the rap group NWA, which is listed as the fifth hip-hop group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 1992, he launched his solo career with the album The Chronic .

He has won the Grammy nine times.

During his career he has worked with and mentored important figures in the genre such as Anderson .Paak., Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.