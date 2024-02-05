Rapper Killer Mike is arrested after winning three Grammys

LOS ANGELES.- He rapper and activist Killer Mike was arrested on Sunday in the Grammy after winning three trophies, including his first in more than two decades.

In a video published by the specialized website The Hollywood Reporter, Mike appeared being handcuffed and escorted by the Los Angeles police at the Crypto.com Arena after experiencing several moments of joy at the Grammy Premiere, in which he won three awards in quick succession.

A police spokesman did not offer a name or additional details, but confirmed that a black man was detained.

A representative for Mike did not respond to a request for comment sent by email and text message.

The only thing that limits your age is not being honest about your age or what you’re doing, Mike, 48, said backstage. It won in the categories of best rap performance, rap song and rap album.

At 20, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer, he said. At 40 years old I started to live with the regrets and the things I have done. At 45 years old, I started rapping about it. At 48 years old, I am here as a man full of empathy and sympathy for the things I have done.

Mike’s first win was for his rap performance of Scientists & Engineers, which also won the best rap song category. The single features the participation of Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

Mike won best rap album for Michael.

When he picked up his third award, the Atlanta rapper shouted, “It’s a sweep!” Atlanta, it’s a sweep!

For all the people who think you’re getting too old to rap, that’s pure (rude), he said during the Premiere, held prior to the televised ceremony.

“If you’re 78 years old and you rap about how many girls you have in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip hop alive,” he added.

As a member of Run the Jewels, Mike, along with producer El-P, produced four critically acclaimed albums. He has also been an activist who has spoken out against inequality for black people and became a strong supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 US presidential campaign.

The Grammy winner hosted Netflix’s Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, a 2019 documentary series about issues affecting the Black community. He also made an emotional call to calm a protest against police brutality that turned violent in Atlanta.

Mike had won his previous Grammy in 2003 for Best Rap Performance or Group for The Whole World.

FUENTE: AP