Rapper XXXTentacion: Three men convicted of murdering him

The rap world was appalled by the death of US rapper XXXTentacion (20). The young talent was robbed in Florida (USA) in 2018 and then shot!

Almost five years after the murder, three men have now been convicted of the crime. According to US media reports, a jury unanimously found the three defendants, aged 24, 26 and 28, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

It is not yet clear how high the penalty could be. The sentence is to be announced on April 6th. The men face life imprisonment.

XXXTentacion (real name: Jahseh Onfroy) was in a motorcycle shop in Deerfield Beach (US state Florida, near Miami) and looked at accessories there. Shortly before 4 p.m. (local time) he got into his black BMW i8 and was about to leave. At that moment, two men in hoodies appeared. At least one man is said to have shot. The suspects then sped away in a dark SUV, police said.

A witness heard three shots, drove past the scene of the crime, saw the dying rapper in his car. The perpetrators, who also stole around $50,000 in cash, were initially able to flee but were later caught by the police.

The rapper became known in the Soundcloud scene in 2014. His debut album “17” was followed a little later by “?”, with which he reached the top of the Billboard charts.