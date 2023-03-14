Raspberry Pico W: Webserver in PicoMite-Basic

PicoMite is a descendant of the popular and modern MMBasic for Raspberry Picos. MMBasic was developed by Geoff Graham and was used worldwide by the success of the Micro and Maximite home computers. Ported to the Raspberry Pico by Peter Mather, it received another development boost.

Of course, with the appearance of the Pico W and its WLAN chip, the call for WLAN support also grew louder: Only the developers considered this to be almost impossible. After that Raspberry Pico SDK in der Version 1.5 available, suddenly everything happened very quickly.

The Alpha firmware is now readythat you can dare the first experiments.

OPTION wifi "SSID_Fritzi", "Pass_SagIchNich"

Connecting to WiFi...

Connected 192.168.0.126



There is more on the subject in issue 1/23 of Make.

An OPTION command connects the PicoW to the WLAN and you can ping it. Since the Pico does not have a real-time clock, support for NTP servers was built right in:

WEB NTP +1, "time.google.com"

ntp address 216.239.35.8

got ntp response: 13/03/2023 09:21:58

There are already some examples of web servers in the forum and web-controlled applications are already being shown, for example for thegreenhouse control. Of course, you shouldn’t use the Pico directly as a web server, but a small interface or the visualization of data is already included. Through a virtual framebuffer data and graphics can also be rendered into pixel images and then displayed embedded in the website. Of course, the Pico can also work as a TCP client.

Even more important is the MQTT support, so the Pico becomes part of the smart home and the measuring devices.







Incidentally, you can now also access the console and the basic editor via telnet, ideal for robotics experiments and the like to transfer files to the Pico via TFTP.

The documentation is of course not ready yet, but some knowledge has already been shared in the forums and a small introductory documentsmall introductory document written.

















