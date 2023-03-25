Rate of the dinar against bank currencies and the black market on March 25

This Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Bank of Algeria the Euro is sold for 147.43 Algerian dinars for purchase and 147.47 Algerian dinars for sale.

In addition, the US dollar is exchanged against 135.23 Algerian dinars for purchase and 135.25 Algerian dinars for sale. The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, trades against 98.89 Algerian dinars for purchase and 98.93 Algerian dinars for sale.

Regarding the Pound Sterling, a single Pound is exchanged at the Bank of Algeria against 166.48 Algerian dinars for purchase and 166.55 Algerian dinars for sale.

What is the dinar exchange rate on the parallel currency market?

Regarding quotations on the parallel exchange market, this Saturday they show the euro at 224 Algerian dinars for purchase and 226 Algerian dinars for sale. While the single US dollar is exchanged, on the same market, against 209 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 211 Algerian dinars for sale.

In addition to the euro and the US dollar, black market quotations show the pound sterling at 250 Algerian dinars for purchase and 252 Algerian dinars for sale. While the single Canadian dollar stood at 151 Algerian dinars for purchase and 153.50 Algerian dinars for sale at Square Port Said.