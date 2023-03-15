Rating: Big Brother won on a special night for “Nacho”

The visit of Nacho’s relatives at the Big Brother house was an emotional moment for the participant and the audience that was attentive to the program

At[person]’s house Big Brother, the participants have a week with intense emotions due to the visits of their relatives. The first to receive her loved ones was Romina, who had the opportunity to meet with her daughters on Monday.

On Tuesday it was the turn of “Nacho“, who had an emotional reunion with his grandmother “Tesi” and his “second dad”, Jesús. After finishing the leader’s test, Nacho was called to the multipurpose room (SUM) and when he opened the door, he was surprised when see your loved ones.

Joy and emotion seized the participant, and he could not hold back his tears as he hugged thesis. Minutes later, he met Jesus, who had hidden to surprise him.

Nacho was very excited to see his family in the Big Brother house and expressed his feelings: “I can’t believe seeing you here. I missed you so much“. The visit of his loved ones was an opportunity for Nacho to connect with their affections and feel comforted by their presence in moments of tension.

The visits of relatives to the Big Brother house are always moments of great emotion for the participants, since they allow them to connect with their family and affective environment in a context where they are far from their relatives. beloved.

The visit of Nacho’s relatives at the Big Brother house was an emotional moment for the participant and the audience that was attentive to the program. On Tuesday night, the visit of Tesi and Jesús to the house generated great expectation, and the cycle marked a audience peak of 21.1 points.

Big Brother: Marcos and Romina won the test

This Tuesday there was a decisive day at the Big Brother house. Competitors seek a place in the finaland they left everything in the test with the aim of staying with the leadership.

On this occasion, the clashes took place in pairs. Romina and Marcos versus Nacho and Juliet. The four showed their desire to meet the test of strength and intelligence. The strategy consisted of being able to be fast and meet the objective in the shortest possible time.

The players had to fill with sand the buckets that contained the photo of their fellow opponents. From the first minutes of the game, the former deputy was tired and assured that she couldn’t take it anymore. However, her peer, Marcos gave her the strength so that she did not abandon the test.

After several minutes of play and resistance, the duo of Marcos and Romina managed to win the test and went to the final. This Wednesday, the competitors will face each other for the leadership, while Nacho and Julieta passed the plate directly.

Big Brother: Juliet could not bear the sadness

This Tuesday, Marcos and Romina were consecrated winners of the strength test that will allow them to be one step away from the Big Brother final. Nacho and Julieta failed to achieve the objective and were directly on the plate. nominees.

“I wanted the four of us to reach the final,” he said, through tears Poggio. And she added that she was frustrated for not achieving the goal. In addition, she repeatedly apologized to Nacho for not having helped him carry out the test.

The young man admitted that it was very difficult for both of them, but that no one was to blame for the result. Julieta could not hold back her tears and assured that she does not want to leave the most famous house in the country.

Santiago del Moro He began to release some clues about the surprises that will take place on the final night, when they reveal the name of the one chosen by the “Supreme”.

The place where the final will take place has transcended: it will be in the same studio where the programs are carried out. It will seek to enlarge the space to allow a little more public to enter. The grand finale of “Big Brother” will be broadcast the 27th of March.