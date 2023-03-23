Rating disaster inevitable? DSDS final competes against “Beatrice Egli Show”.

tz stars

From: Florian Schwartz

Split

Schlagerqueen vs. Poptitan – who gets the viewers? On April 15, pop singer Beatrice Egli and DSDS veteran Dieter Bohlen deliver a TV battle for the largest market share.

Berlin/Cologne – On April 15 there will be a fight over the remote control in front of the TV screens. Because two music formats will fight a bitter ratings battle this evening from 8:15 p.m. The finale of “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” has had competition – and that from within its own ranks. While Dieter Bohlen (69) shines for the last time as a DSDS juror, former DSDS winner Beatrice Egli (34) will also pull out all the stops in entertainment art with her music show. But who has the best chance of winning the odds?

DSDS juror Dieter Bohlen: So he could beat the “Beatrice Egli Show”.

The RTL casting show “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” has been dreaming of dream ratings for some time. In March 2021, the broadcaster separated from its flagship juror Dieter Bohlen. But the following season with Florian Silbereisen (41) did not bring the desired success. The return of the pop titan ensured a high rating right at the beginning of the anniversary season (11.5 percent market share), but interest also ebbed away just as quickly.

Dieter Bohlen – The nastiest sayings of the DSDS boss View photo gallery

Nevertheless, the season finale could really pick up speed again in mid-April. Because RTL had announced the 20th season as the last. This is also the last opportunity for the viewers to experience Bohlen knocking on the sayings and to hear a final jury verdict from his mouth.

Pop singer Beatrice Egli vs. Dieter Bohlen: These are your chances as a quota queen

But Beatrice Egli also has good cards and could even give DSDS a quota disaster. The blond Swiss woman had loud swr.de only last autumn attracted around 2.143 million viewers to the screens with their show of the same name on SWR television and MDR television. This corresponds to a nationwide market share of 8.5 percent; in the MDR transmission area it was even 13 percent.

Beatrice Egli, who won DSDS in 2013, owes a lot to Dieter Bohlen – now she is competing against the pop titan with her own hit show for a quota duel © RTL / RTL + & Screenshot / ZDF / Die Giovanni Zarrella Show

Also the choice of guests could be noisy schlagerprofis.de continue to fuel the quotas. The program includes Mireille Mathieu (76) and Peter Maffay (73). It is already the third edition of the “Beatrice Egli Show”, which was broadcast for the first time in April 2022. Another plus point for the 34-year-old: the entertainment show will also be shown on Swiss television SRF.

In the end, is it enough for Dieter Bohlen to win the hearts of the audience? In the last few weeks, the 69-year-old has had to endure a lot of criticism. He’s not alone with that, because another veteran of the show recently had to take a hit: his time was “unfortunately over”, some fans judged about DSDS favorite Menowin Fröhlich (35). Sources used: schlagerprofis.de, swr.de