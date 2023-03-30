Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro in the test: High-quality, full-size keyboard for almost every need.

Flawless workmanship, useful features and a dream for all fans of RGB lighting. However, a handsome price is also called for the key all-rounder.

What I personally expect from a keyboard: I need a full-size keyboard with a number pad, a comfortable palm rest that can be anchored and some programmable macro keys. Above all, the keys should be quiet and not spread the atmosphere of a 1950s office when working. In addition, a convenient media control and a beautifully colorful RGB lighting. My previous work device, a SteelSeries Apex 3 for just under 80 euros, offers all of this, albeit with simple processing and with cutbacks in the desired features.



The scope of delivery includes two USB-C to USB-A cables, both of which you need if you want to use USB passthrough to connect other devices.



How could a keyboard upgrade look like? For example, like the Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro, which I was able to see and try out a little during a visit to the Razer store in London. Now I’ve had the good piece in continuous use for a good three weeks and was able to deal extensively with the advertised features. Is the almost fourfold price compared to my previous workhorse justified? Will the new Razer Command Dial and the eight programmable macro keys bring more convenience and efficiency? And how colorful will my office be now? The practical test shows it.

box & accessories

Razer doesn’t do without plastic in packaging, but minimizes its use. Only a thin plastic film protects the keyboard, the palm rest and the two fabric-coated USB-A to USB-C cables, which are more than adequately dimensioned at around 2 meters in length. That pretty much sums up everything in the box, plus the inevitable Razer sticker and a printed quick start guide. Incidentally, this is printed in tiny silver letters on a black background and I cannot read it without a magnifying glass. Well, who needs a guide anyway? What I personally miss is a dust cover in the scope of delivery.



A new feature is the Razer Command Dial in the top left, which can be used to quickly execute frequently used commands. In addition, the Blackwidow V4 Pro has eight macro keys that you can freely assign.

Processing & connection

The first visual and haptic impression is convincing across the board. The keyboard with the solid aluminum housing weighs an impressive 1.5 kg and stays in place not only because of its weight but also thanks to the eight rubber brakes and doesn’t move a millimeter more. Beautiful: The pleasantly soft palm rest made of artificial leather docks with a satisfying click on the underside of the Blackwidow and draws power for its own RGB lighting via a connector. Briefly on the height adjustment: Razer has installed two feet into each other here, so that the inclination can be finely adjusted as desired.

The Blackwidow V4 is connected via a USB-C to USB-A cable, a wireless option like the previous model V3 is no longer provided. In addition, a USB 2.0 passthrough is available to conveniently connect other devices if the corresponding sockets on the PC are occupied or difficult to access. To ensure that there is enough power for the additional devices, the Blackwidow is then connected to the PC not with just one, but with both of the cables supplied.



Useful: On the right side there is a separate media control with a rotary wheel and four function keys.

Keys and typing feel

The variant I tested is equipped with mechanical Yellow switches, which accommodate my preference for quiet typing. I was also able to try the tactile green switches, which offer a crisper pressure point, but are also guaranteed not to be overheard and can really annoy colleagues in the office or fellow players in voice chat. I personally prefer the linear yellow switches, which also require a slightly lower activation pressure and offer a very short trigger travel of 1.2 mm.

Definitely worth mentioning are the pleasantly roughened ABS keycaps, which have been given a double coating to prevent the imprint from rubbing off and ugly blank spots from frequent use. In addition, the number keys above the letters are significantly raised, which helps me when typing blindly. Inputs are implemented without a noticeable delay, I only accidentally pressed the macro keys on the left side of the case at first.



The Blackwidow V4 Pro scores with high-quality workmanship and a whole range of useful features.

Features & special functions

In terms of additional equipment, the Blackwidow V4 offers a whole range of useful and work-saving features. First, there’s the new Razer Command Dial, a metal dial in the top left corner that can be used to quickly trigger up to eight functions. Windows zoom, changing applications or changing the keyboard brightness are preset here, for example. Own functions can be easily set individually, which also applies to the eight macro keys. Five of them are in a row below the command dial, three more are attached to the side of the case. The Blackwidow also has a dedicated media control with a rotary volume control and four buttons with mute, pause, play and skip functions at the top right.

Depending on the purpose, the macro keys can be assigned application commands or game-specific functions such as rapid weapon changes or various attacks, or used to save command sequences recorded “on the fly”. Overall, the Blackwidow is suitable for almost every purpose: gamers, content creators or users of business software, the keyboard is just not suitable for professional e-sports. However, this is not necessarily due to the possibilities, but to the ban on macro keys in official tournaments, which did not exist in the previous model either. If you are aiming for a career in e-sports and you want a Razer keyboard, the Huntsman series is a good choice.



Whether it’s a light fair or something more subtle: you can set the RGB lighting according to your preferences. Incidentally, Nanoleaf LEDs and Philips Hue lamps can be easily integrated into your light show.



software

You can’t avoid installing the not exactly slim Razer Synapse software suite if you want to access the entire functionality of the Blackwidow. Here you create profiles, freely reassign keys, use Hypershift mode, in which you assign keys to another function or activate gaming mode, which switches off Windows key combinations such as Alt + Tab or Alt + F4 and the Windows key, so that you don’t suddenly have a menu in front of you in the heat of the moment.

The core of the Synapse software is the Chroma Studio, in which the lighting is set individually. Here you have plenty of opportunities to make use of the 38 built-in LEDs and either color-code individual keys or transform the entire keyboard into a fair with effects. I like that and I also integrated my Nanoleaf and Philips Hue lamps into the overall color scheme.

If you would like to see the features of the Blackwidow V4 Pro presented in a short and sweet video, check out the interview with Tanja Mayer from Razer.



Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro Review – Verdict:

High-quality workmanship, many useful functions and a real eye-catcher in full blaze of colour: The Blackwidow V4 Pro convinced me with its advantages and after a short period of getting used to it, I would not want to be without the keyboard in everyday work and when playing. I particularly like the yellow switches, which are easy to feel but acoustically subtle, and the extremely comfortable wrist rest. However, around 270 euros is not a bargain and the new Blackwidow model tears a decent hole in the hardware budget. In view of the quality offered and the many useful features, the price is not set too high in my opinion.

Razer Blackwidow V4 Pros and Cons

Per:

High-quality processing with aluminum housing

Very good typing feel, with ABS keycaps and optionally different switches

Comfortable palm rest (illuminated)

Razer Chroma RGB per-key and underbody lighting

Rotary controls and macro buttons are handy

Cons:

high price

Connection only via USB

Manufacturer: Razer – release: available – Price (RRP): 269.99 euros