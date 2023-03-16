Re-elected: Infantino remains FIFA boss

Gianni Infantino is allowed to head the world football association FIFA for four more years. The Swiss was re-elected at today’s FIFA Congress, but had no competition either. The 52-year-old official was the sole candidate for the post, and his next term was confirmed by clapping from those present.

Continue below the ad

Infantino has held the prestigious post since 2016. Few of FIFA’s 211 member associations are seen as critics of the president, which is why his re-election has been considered a mere formality for the past few months. The German Football Association was one of the few associations not to support Infantino.

reading tip

Löw is flirting with a job in Brazil