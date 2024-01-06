Reaction of a Cuban couple at an amusement park in the US

The excitement of a Cuban couple who went on one of the attractions of a amusement park In the United States it went viral due to the funny reaction expressed by each of them.

“Get me down from here, you bastard!” the man shouted repeatedly as he was lifted and spun high in the chair on one of the attractions. Next to him, the woman was in an uncontrollable fit of laughter.

While she tried to show him how beautiful the views were from the top of the attraction located in Kissimmee (Orlando), the man did nothing but hold on tightly to the bars of the seat and shout out to be taken out of that ordeal.

“Pin***, oh, f***! Why did you put me up here? the man screamed as soon as he took the first somersaults on the attraction. “Oh daddy, why are you screaming, if this has only just begun!” replied the couple, who also had a good time of laughter ahead of them.

From below someone warned him: “José, 3, 2, 1, go!”; and the Sling Shot chair shot into the night sky. “Oh piiiiinnn***!” the Cuban repeated with a scared face.

“Oh, what I do for you!” the man lamented, while the young woman continued laughing. “You’re going to kill me!” she said. “Daddy, look how cute he looks!” she said, trying to distract him. “Cute?” The young man replied, unable to appreciate anything in his situation.

“Daddy, now it’s going to spin around and then go down!” the woman explained, cracking up with laughter. “Don’t talk damn!” the man repeated, tired of the strong emotions.

“Oh, my belly hurts!” said the young woman as she descended, after just over a minute of action in the Sling Shot, which she enjoyed with laughter, while he suffered it with good humor.

In September, a young Cuban couple lived a moment of pure adrenaline after setting up an attraction in an American amusement park.

The result? Many nerves and a high score of repetition of the word pin*** in a few seconds, something typical and recurrent in these cases, as has been demonstrated on previous occasions.

In June, a Cuban was left in shock after trying the attraction known as Sling Shot at an American amusement park.

“I rode my cousin on his first attraction in the United States and this is his experience,” the Internet user identified as Rey Real wrote on Tik Tok.

The funny video, just under two minutes long, shows the cousin in question shouting a string of bad words that denote his nervousness at the moment, compared to the more restrained experience of his companion, also Cuban.

“What ping… is this?”; “I do not do more”; “I told you this was going to end us”; When will this stop?”; “You and I are featherweights”; “I told you this was going to end us,” the young man shouted in the midst of the extreme experience.