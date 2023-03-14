README: ChatGPT handles the documentation

Writing documentation for small to medium-sized projects is extra work that you’d be happy to hand off. So after the release of the OpenAI API, it was obvious that ChatGPT could be turned off for the task. The small, aptly named tool codex-readme promises exactly that: It looks at the program files of the respective project and concatenates them into a large prompt, which ChatGPT then converts into a readme.md file.

The program is written entirely in Python and requires the openai module as well as argparse and configparser. In addition, access to the Codex-API necessary. However, using the interface costs a few cents – you can obtain the corresponding key via an account on OpenAI. Codex information and libraries can also be found on the site lablab.ai – which will also feature a host of other exciting projects using the API. Thanks to the MIT license, the tool can also be used completely freely.

interested find codex-readme on GitHub. The tool starts at the point where today’s language models can particularly shine: Stupid writing work that requires a generic understanding of the content. Now that the models have become significantly more powerful in just a few years – currently GPT-4 is just around the corner – these sweet spots just need to be uncovered.













