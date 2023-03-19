Ready for F1: the incredible ability of Dante, the son of Claudia Albertario

Claudia Albertario He is one of the great figures who has been in the world of entertainment for many years and after moving to the United States, he returned to the country to participate in the reality show “The Challenge”, which was broadcast by Telefe and was won by Sol Pérez.

However, despite standing out in the workplace, the famous Claudia Albertarioshares part of his personal life with his children Simona and Dante, and falls in love with thousands on social networks.

Claudia and her son Dante.

Through his Instagram account, the fitness model Claudia Albertario He showed his little son Dante (5), the fruit of his love with Jerónimo Valdivia, driving a state-of-the-art go-kart called “Ninebot Gokart” and wrote: “Love him so much”, while the excited boy is seen driving and his parents are proud of him. the crossing.

Albertario decided to live outside Argentina a long time ago and his children Simona (13) and Dante are already used to life in Miami, specifically, since 2014. As it was learned, the children have a bilingual education and are more than happy with their life in the coastal area. Simona declares herself a fan of horse riding and Dante recently graduated from the Elite Kids Academy.

How is Simona, Claudia Albertario’s daughter, doing today?

The famous model and dancer had Simona and Dante, the result of her relationship with Jerónimo Valdivia, and although her eldest daughter does not appear on camera much, she was seen in some. The little girl is almost 14 years old and she already shows a great resemblance to her mother.

Simona, the daughter of the famous model.

Simona practices several sports, including horse riding and, according to what she shows, ClaudiaShe is very talented and always accompanies her. In addition, the little girl showed her dancing skills on the Tik Tok platform and her mother, super proud of her, joins her and shares the choreographies, which manage to have hundreds of likes and comments.