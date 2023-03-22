“Ready to leave the Ravens”, the words of Lamar Jackson’s agent about his future in the NFL

They say that crazy February and March a little bit more, and in the world of the NFL this statement can be verified as correctbecause everything has gone crazy with free agency and for example, the case of Lamar Jackson.

After a couple of years where negotiations between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson lead to absolutely nothingmore than a tense atmosphere between the two.

The Ravens went into desperation mode and attached the non-exclusive franchise tag to the QB. What does this mean? so what He’ll stay in Baltimore, but another team may make an offer for him and if the Ravens don’t match that offer, he’ll be gone..

Lamar Jackson may or may not continue with the Ravens – Photo: Getty Images

Although, there is a possibility that no NFL team will be interested in Lamar Jacksonbecause they prefer Draft players or free agents, in addition to adding the QB to your team, it is quite expensive.

It does not have a simple contract, in addition, his achievements in the NFL such as being the MVP and one of the best quarterbacksthey place him among the elite, and if we add to that that he wants a fortune in salary… things for the other teams are somewhat complicated.

The QB was NFL MVP with the Ravens – Photo: Getty Images

Lamar Jackson’s agent drops claims to get him out of Ravens

Thing is, yeah, the Ravens sort of tied Lamar Jackson to their team, but that doesn’t mean the QB is 100% committed to the Baltimore franchise or something like that.

And one of the obstacles that other teams have when looking for him is that the quarterback was looking for a contract where he was guaranteed all the money he would earn and not some parts depending on the years it turns.

But we speak in the past tense, because according to information from Pro Football Talkthis type of contract would already be the one that Lamar Jackson is looking for, finally gave his arm to twist to leave Ravens.

The Ravens do not have a secure QB position for 2023 – Photo: Getty Images

His agent would have contacted other teams to find a future for Lamar Jackson and inform them that he is no longer looking for the guaranteed money contract, but yes, he is still looking for a multi-million dollar contract of approximately 200 million.

Although not everything is won for Lamar Jackson and his agent, because the Ravens could match that contract and keep the QB on their team, but It is more than clear that the player no longer wants to be thereSo we’ll see what happens.

Will Lamar Jackson be Ravens QB in 2023? – Photo: Getty Images

