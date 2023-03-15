Real Betis vs Manchester United – Line-ups for the second leg of the Europa League round of 16

Betis hosts Manchester United this Thursday at 6:45 p.m. in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16, in a match where they must score three goals and concede none in order to force extra time. The result of the first leg was very bulky and the chances of a comeback were few. Here we leave you the possible elevens of both teams:
FOR- BRAVO: The Chilean is not having his best season in terms of numbers. He saved the team in the first half at Old Trafford.
LD-SABALY: Good in attack, but above all very solid when it comes to defending. He sins in being a very irregular player.
DFC-PEZZELLA: The Argentine is one of the regulars in Pellegrini’s eleven. He is in charge of organizing the line.
DFC – LUIZ FELIPE: He came from Lazio to reinforce the defense and has become a fixture directing the defense.
LI- MIRANDA: Just like Sabaly, he’s not the best attacker but he has plenty of defence.
MCD- GUIDO: This is the most important line for Betis. The Argentine and William Carvalho ensure that everything goes as it has to go. They are in charge of giving speed and balance to the Verdiblanco team.
MCD- W. CARVALHO: One of the most underrated players in La Liga for seeming slow, but he is a very intelligent player. The Portuguese closes very well in defense but then he has great ability to attack.
MC- RUIBAL: One of the pearls of this team. Ruibal brings a lot of speed down the right and depth that Sabaly doesn’t give to the team. He will have a nice duel with Antony.
MC- RODRI SÁNCHEZ: The young youth player has taken a very important step forward this year and now it is difficult to see a Betis eleven without him on the field.
MC- AYOZE: One of Betis’s winter signings to reinforce the team. Since he has arrived he has played everything. He scored his first goal as a Betic at Old Trafford.
DC – BORJA IGLESIAS: In a game where everything is at stake, Pellegrini will bet on Panda and 10 more, there is no other option to hope for a comeback.
What the Betis lineup would look like on the field (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Claudius Bravo
defenses: Sabaly, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Miranda
Midfielders: Guido, Rodri Sánchez, W. Carvalho
strikers: Ruibal, Borja Iglesias, Ayoze
BY: DAVID DE GEA– The Spanish goalkeeper has been essential for Manchester United for many years. He has a contract extension pending.
LD: DIOGO DALOT– Since the World Cup he has not been able to reach his best version, but even so, the Portuguese is one of the fixtures of the United project and a bolt behind. He will play ahead of Wan Bissaka.
DFC: RAPHAEL VARANE– You have already established yourself in the Premier after a doubtful first year and have almost returned to the Real Madrid level. He forms the best central pair in the competition with Lisandro.
CB: LISANDRO MARTINEZ– Together with Varane, he completes a very versatile central pair. Maguire has a difficult time getting into a Ten Hag eleven if Lisandro is healthy, these two complement each other perfectly.
LI: LUKE SHAW– It is one of the most precise full-backs in the world. Luke Shaw brings a lot to set pieces. He has been playing center-back and full-back these past few days and has earned Ten Hag’s total trust.
MCD: CASEMIRO– The missing piece for Manchester United. As we already saw him in Madrid, he is the soul of the midfield and the team’s claw. He will play against Betis but he will not play in the Premier League, as he was sent off in the last league game and has a four-game ban.
MCD: FRED– Great team player who, no matter how much the coach changes, continues to be a starter. He is having a great season. He is one of Ten Hag’s men.
MI: JADON SANCHO– He still has the confidence of Ten Hag, but the truth is that he is not even close to his best version. He still has a lot of filming to do, he doesn’t have confidence.
MCO: BRUNO FERNANDES– captain and leader on the pitch. Manchester United plays to the rhythm of the Portuguese and closes a top midfield. He usually plays in an intermediate position between the wing and the midfielder.
MD: ANTONY– His speed and overflow make him one of United’s most dangerous weapons. He has to start carbureting now and show why it cost 100 million euros.
DC: MARCUS RASHFORD– United’s reference man. He has let go this season and is back at his best level, unstoppable. He is in the top3 scorers in Europe.
What Manchester United’s formation would look like: 1-4-2-3-1
Goalie: David De Gea
defenses: Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Rafael Varane and Diogo Dalot
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Fred
strikers: Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony
