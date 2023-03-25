Real estate: in Alpe d’Huez, more than half of the accommodation is thermal sieves

Erected en masse between the 60s and 80s, the apartments at the foot of the ski slopes are very often thermal sieves, which could be banned from renting quickly. A challenge for owners and resorts, as in Alpe d’Huez.

Below the old village, Huez, higher, the resort of Alpe d’Huez (Isère), at 1800 meters. In the 1960s and 1970s, skiing became a mass leisure activity, resorts multiplied and real estate had to follow. Today, at the time of energy savings, the account is no longer there. “These are buildings whose energy performance poses a real problem, because at the time when these buildings were built, we were not concerned about that.”, emphasizes Nicolas Grémy, director of town planning at Alpe d’Huez. Buildings that have never been renovated.

60% of apartments in Alpe d’Huez would be thermal colanders

According to a study, 60% of apartments in Alpe d’Huez would be thermal sieves and could become unsaleable and impossible to rent with the new climate law. The priority today is energy renovation. In one of the buildings, to carry out works, it will be necessary the agreement of the 74 co-owners. The law, which will ban the rental of thermal colanders in 2025, is an argument to convince. Some are worried about the cost. An economic stake for the station which decided to launch new constructions, in the standards.