Real Madrid coach accused of tax fraud

MADRID -. The Spanish prosecutor’s office accused the coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti of course fiscal fraud and said he used front companies to hide part of his income during his first spell at the club more than a decade ago.

In a statement on Wednesday, the prosecution explained that it accuses Ancelotti of two crimes of tax fraud that could be punishable by up to four years and nine months in prison. The Italian coach is also accused of defrauding the Treasury of €1 million in 2014 and 2015 by declaring only the income he received from Real Madrid and not those derived from his image rights.

According to the prosecution, he established a “confusing” system of shell companies to hide these extraordinary income. Ancelotti would have used companies “lacking real activity” based outside of Spain “so that neither he himself nor any of said companies would have to pay taxes on the large amounts received in Spain or outside our country,” the prosecutor’s office stated.

Ancelotti, 64, coached the white club between 2013 and 2015 before returning to the Bernabéu bench in 2021.

Carlo Ancelotti (7).jpg Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during a press conference in the Spanish capital, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

The Italian is one of the most successful strategists in football: he is the only one to have won the Champions League four times – twice with Madrid and as many with AC Milan – and the only one with league titles in England, Spain, Italy , Germany and France.

Spain has acted against elite athletes who do not pay the corresponding taxes, although none have gone to prison.

Former Madrid coach José Mourinho received a one-year suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to tax fraud in 2019. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — among others — have also been found guilty of defrauding the Spanish treasury. Like Ancelotti, Mourinho, Ronaldo and Messi were also accused of using shell companies outside Spain to hide the income generated by their image.

Ronaldo agreed to pay a fine of almost €19 million (then $21.6 million) in 2019 and received a two-year suspended sentence.

Messi and his father, for their part, were found guilty of defrauding tax authorities of €4.1 million (then $4.6 million) but also avoided prison by paying hefty fines.

In Spain, a convicted person does not go to prison if it is his first crime and the sentence does not exceed two years.

Source: AP