Real Madrid reaches the Super Cup final with an extra time victory

RIAD.- With two goals in the throes of extra time, the Real Madrid defeated 5-3 on Wednesday Atlético de Madrid in the semifinals of the Spain Supercup in Saudi Arabia.

Antoine Griezmann scored one of the goals of the Atlético to overcome the Luis Aragones as the top scorer in the club’s history, now with 174 conquests.

Madrid will face off in Sunday’s final against Barcelona u healthwhich will be measured on Thursday in Riyadh.

It was the first of three meetings in less than a month between the capital rivals, including clashes in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish league.

“He Atlético He played very well, like us, it was a spectacular match, we won it because we had more energy in the second half, but the Atlético “It has cost us a lot,” said the merengue coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

He Atlético He hit first with the header goal Beautiful Mario after a cross from Griezmann when barely six minutes had elapsed, but Madrid turned it around with the scores of Antonio Rüdiger at 20 and Ferland Mendy at 29.

Griezmann scored his historic goal with a right-footed finish from outside the area in the 37th minute.

An own goal by Rüdiger in the 78th restored the lead Atléticobut Dani Carvajal he leveled the score at 85 to force an extension.

The defender Stefan Savic He put the ball in his own net when he tried to intercept a Carvajal cross at 116 and Brahim Diaz He sealed Madrid’s victory in stoppage time by finishing with an empty goal after the red and white goalkeeper Jan Oblak He left him unguarded when he went ahead in search of the tying goal.

Real Madrid once again brought out the best part:

Both rivals also met in the 2020 final, with Madrid winning on penalties in the first edition of the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia following a lucrative multi-year deal negotiated by the Real spanish soccer federation.

The crowd followed the game without making much noise, although boos were heard during the moment of silence in honor of Franz Beckenbauerthe German soccer legend who passed away this week.

Source: AP