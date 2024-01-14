Real Madrid thrashes Barcelona and wins the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

RIAD.- The triplet of Vinicius Junior before the break he led the rout of the Real Madrid 4-1 over the Barcelona to conquer the Spain Supercup made in Saudi Arabia.

Vinicius He scored his first two goals before 10 minutes were up and completed his hat trick with a penalty that the Uruguayan defender Ronald Araújo He committed it at 39 minutes.

The fourth merengue goal was also Brazilian. Rodrygo Goes He celebrated it in the 64th with a shot inside the area after a bad rebound from the defender Jules Koundé.

Robert Lewandowski He scored for Barça in the 33rd with a superb volley shot from the balcony of the area.

“I didn’t expect it so soon. We took good advantage of the high line, with Vini inspired on the counterattack,” highlighted the merengue coach. Carlo Ancelotti after winning the first title of the season.

Madrid captured its 13th trophy of the Spain Supercup, one less than its classic Catalan rival. It is the third consecration that it has achieved after five editions that have been staged in Saudi Arabia with a four-team format.

The defeat leaves Barça badly affected and will surely unleash criticism of its coach’s work Xavi Hernandez. The blaugranas, historical leaders of the Super Cupwere crowned in the 2023 edition after beating Madrid in the final.

“The two goals in 10 minutes have hurt us a lot. After the penalty we tried. “We are going screwed,” he said. Sergi Robertocaptain of the Barcelona. “We are angry. This continues, on Thursday a new competition. “You have to learn from your mistakes.”

Vinicius He scored six goals in his career in the classics and achieved his second hat trick with the Real Madrid — the previous one was on May 12, 2022 before Levante in a 6-0 victory in the League. The Brazilian, limited this season by injuries, now has nine goals in all competitions.

Madrid showed the fragility of the Barça defense in the first two dangerous attacks that were converted into goals.

Vinicius He scored the first of his goals after receiving a great pass through the center of Jude Bellinghamwho led alone until he eliminated the goalkeeper with a cut Iñaki Peña and finish with a low shot in front of the open frame after seven minutes.

Three minutes later, Rodrygo He was the one who escaped after a deep pass from the defensive zone. Upon reaching the area he took a diagonal and Vinicius He appeared at the far post to sweep and put the ball into the nets.

He Barcelona had a couple of cutting options when Ferran Torres He hit the crossbar with a shot and moments later was the victim of a great deflection from the goalkeeper. Andriy Lunin with his foot on a low cross shot that went into the nets.

Lewandowski transformed the Barça momentum into a goal with his shot from in front of the frame, in a volley that not even Nacho Fernandez nor Lunin were able to divert. That was the last clear Barça option.

Madrid returned to the fray and Vinicius fell in the area while attempting a header, an action that the referee Juan Martinez to the world It was valued as a penalty by Araujo. The Brazilian winger scored his third goal before the break.

Rodrygo joined the scoring party in a new failure of the defense when Vinicius he took a pass to the heart of the area that Koundé He left himself at the mercy of the Brazilian striker to send him into the nets.

The Barça shipwreck was complete when they were left with 10 men after Araujo was sent off for a second yellow card less than 20 minutes from the end.

“We knew that we were in a very good dynamic. We are strong physically and mentally. With the confidence we have, it is normal,” he said. Nacho Fernandez, the merengue captain. “We are very confident, having a great season.”

Madrid also beat Barcelona in the first classic of the season, played in October by the League.

This was the 11th title for strategist Ancelotti, who equals the harvest achieved by the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane in his step with the meringues. Only the strategist Miguel Muñoz He has more than them in the club’s history with 14.

