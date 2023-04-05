Real Madrid vs Barcelona 4-0: summary and goals of the ‘merengue’ classification to the Copa del Rey final

With Karim Benzema’s treble, Real Madrid thrashed Barcelona and qualified for the Copa del Rey final. (Reuters).

Today, Wednesday April 5, Real Madrid and Barcelona meet at the Camp Nou Stadium for the second leg semifinal King’s Cup 2023.. This will be their fifth meeting so far this season, counting on three victories for the ‘blaugranas’ and the rest for the ‘whites’. In the first leg, Xavi Hernández’s men won 1-0.

With a goal from Vinicius and a hat-trick from Karim Benzema, the ‘merengues’ eliminated the ‘culés’ and qualified for the final of the tournament. (Video: Channel N).

Full Time! Real Madrid eliminated Barcelona and will play in the Copa del Rey final.

It may interest you: Real Madrid thrashes Barcelona 3-0 and approaches the final of the Copa del Rey

MIN 80: GOOOOOL from Real Madrid! Vinicius maneuver and Karim Benzema hat-trick. It’s already beaten.

Karim Benzema hat-trick against the ‘azulgranas’ for the Copa del Rey. (Video: DIRECTV).

MIN 58: GOOOOOL from Real Madrid! Double by Karim Benzema, this time from a penalty. They are 3-0.

Karim Benzema achieved a double with the ‘merengues’ for the Copa del Rey. (Video: DIRECTV).

MIN 50: GOOOOOL from Real Madrid! After Luka Modric’s play, Karim Benzema defined the partial 2-0.

Karim Benzema scored the ‘azulgranas’ 2-0 for Copa del Rey 2023. (Video: DIRECTV).

The second part is already played!

It may interest you: Today’s matches, Sunday April 2: schedules, TV channels and live results

End of the first period!

MIN 45+1: GOOOAAAL for Real Madrid! With suspense, Vinicius scored after ‘wall’ with Karim Benzema. The series is even.

Vinicius, after a pass from Karim Benzema, made it 1-0 for the Copa del Rey. (Video: DIRECTV).

MIN 26: Fight between Vinicius and Gavi. The referee admonishes both with a yellow card. Party fought.

The referee admonished both players in the 2023 Copa del Rey classic. (Video: DIRECTV).

The game started!

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araujo, Alonso, Balde; Busquets, Sergi, Kessié, Gavi; Rapinha, Lewandowski.

It may interest you: Universitario vs Gimnasia: Gregorio Pérez pointed out the weak point of the ‘wolf’ before the duel for the Copa Sudamericana

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo; Vinicius, Benzema.

Each won their respective match by The Santander Leaguewhile the ‘culés’ they took the Spain Supercup, disputed in Saudi Arabia. In the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa del Reythose of Xavi Hernandez they prevailed, as a visitor, 1-0 with an own goal from Eder Militao.

The match, to be played in the SpotifyCamp Nou from 2:00 p.m. in Peru, will define the team that will accompany Osasuna in the grand finale The loser of this series will be left without the option of obtaining a triplet in the 2022/2023 academic year.

Barcelona is the team that has won this competition the most times with a total of 31, the last being in the 2020/2021 campaign. The ‘White House’ It has 19 cups and they have not added a new one since 2013/2014, just in front of the ‘barza’. The current champion of the contest is the Real Betis.

The Spanish derby will be led by Juan Martinez Munuera, who will have Raúl Cabañero Martínez and Miguel Martínez Munuera as first and second assistants. Sergiu Muresan Muresan will be the fourth official and Roberto Díaz Pérez will be in charge of the VAR.

Barcelona won 1-0 in the first leg semifinal of the Copa del Rey 2023. (ESPN)

The current course of Barcelona has two faces. At a domestic level it is almost unbeatable, as it is the current leader of the Santander League with 71 points in 27 games, 12 points behind its staunch rival. They also won the Spanish Super Cup also against Real Madrid 3-1.

At the continental level his season was not optimal. He was eliminated in the group stage of the UEFA champions leaguebut by being in third place he qualified for the round of 32 of the europa leaguewhere they lost by an aggregate score of 4-3 against Manchester Utd.

Last weekend, Barcelona thrashed Elche 4-0 in the Santander League.

Those led by Carlo Ancelotti They have a season opposite to that of Barcelona. In the Santander League he is second with 59 units in 27 games and could not get the Super Cup as already mentioned.

At an international level, he is still in the race to revalidate his title in the Champions League and obtain his ‘eared’ number 15. In the quarterfinals he will face the Chelseawho is currently without a coach after the dismissal of Graham Potter.

Real Madrid defeated Real Valladolid in a big way (6-0) last weekend. (Isabel Infantes/ Reuters)

He Real Madrid vs. Barcelona This Wednesday, April 5, for the second leg semifinal of the Copa del Rey, will be broadcast by the pay company DIRECTV through his channel DSports , in its signals 610 and 1610 in high definition. It will also be available on its DirecTV GO streaming platform.

– Peru / 2:00 p.m.

– Mexico / 1:00 p.m.

– Colombia / 2:00 p.m.

– Ecuador / 2:00 p.m.

– Bolivia / 15:00 hours

– Venezuela / 15:00 hours

– Paraguay / 15:00 hours

– Argentina / 16:00 hours

– Argentina / 16:00 hours

– Chile / 3:00 p.m.

– Brazil / 4:00 p.m.

– Spain / 20:00 hours