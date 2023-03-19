Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE TODAY: time and where to watch in classic Peru by LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE TODAY: where and how to watch the classic for LaLiga Santander 2023.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE. Today, Sunday, March 19, the Spanish football classic at the Camp Nou Stadium. All this for matchday 26 of LaLiga Santander. The first two of the standings collide. Known what time do they play and where to watch this top notch game.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Christensen, Araújo, Balde; Busquets, S. Roberto, De Jong, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Squads face each other two weeks after the clash for King’s Cup (one way)where those of Xavi Hernandez they prevailed 1-0 thanks to an own goal from military at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. That day, the ‘which ones’without Pedro neither Robert Lewandowskithey carried out a defensive approach that did not allow the locals to play vertically.

But now the story looks different, because Barcelona (1st) has the great chance to get 12 points ahead to Real Madrid if it imposes itself on its people. In fact, they consider that the rival on duty has the pressure in the previous one, according to the statements of the coach. The stakes are high.

With an own goal from Militao, Xavi Hernández’s team won the first match of the 2023 Copa del Rey semifinals. (Video: ESPN).

One of the best performers in the last classic was Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan cut all the shares to Vinicius. “He is physically very strong and knows where the opponent is going to come out. He likes to defend and is a leader. He wins aggressive duels. He is a world class defender. He is currently one of the best in the world, ”Xavi Hernández praised him.

“I would like the position much more. I suffer when my team does not have the ball. But we are defending ourselves well, and that makes me feel proud,” said the former Barcelona player and World Champion with the Spain team (2010).

Barcelona squad list to host Real Madrid.

In front will be a team that comes from qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Champions League after eliminating Liverpool (won 6-2 aggregate). The ‘whites’ They go with the best of their squad to the Camp Nou in search of closing the gap with their classic rival. Karim Benzema, who was in doubt, will lead the visiting attack.

“We have to be protagonists of an important game. You can win if you are capable of getting the best out of every aspect: individual, collective, defensive and offensive”, he analyzed. Carlo Ancelotti in press conference.

“It is very difficult to know what game Barcelona will play. Every crash has its story. They have defended themselves in the Copa del Rey, but it all depends on how the game unfolds. We will play offensive, but without risks“, held.

About the great brand that Ronald Araujo on ViniciusHe replied: “He has had difficulty. But Vinicius is Vinicus. Your mobility can always help you. I am thinking of putting it on the right (he pointed out sarcastically) ”, closed the Italian coach.

Called up by Real Madrid for a duel against Barcelona.

The meeting will start at 15:00 hours in our country. While the transmission will be in charge of ESPN and Star+. But you can also follow Infobae minute by minute through its Sports section. Do not miss it.

