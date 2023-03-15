Real Sociedad vs Roma – Team lineups for their Europa League match

Real Sociedad has a very complicated mission this Thursday, coming back from 2-0 against José Mourinho’s Roma in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16. In the first leg they could not do anything and in the return, with the support of their public they will look for the heroic. Here we leave you the possible alignments of both teams:
BY: Remiro – He is the goalkeeper par excellence for Imanol Alguacil, we will see him under the sticks for sure in the final ahead of them.
LD: Gorosabel – In the defensive right sector, Gorosabel will be chosen to cover Paulo Dybala’s internships
DFC: The Norman – Another of the youngsters on the defensive line. The Frenchman is having a great season so far and sounds like he will be called up with the Spanish team.
DFC: Zubeldia – Spanish is another of the key pieces that this team has. The chances of seeing him as a starter are high. He has had a very remarkable season.
LI: Rico – And on the left side, Diego Rico will play his twelfth game as a starter in a row. Imanol likes him a lot.
MC: Zubimendi – As an axis, without a doubt we will see Martín Zubimendi, one of the revelation players of LaLiga. He sounds to replace Busquets in Barcelona.
MC: Mendez – Brais is another of the chips that this team has to unbalance. He plays with freedom of movement and can do a lot of damage to Matic’s back.
MC: Mikel Merino – The balance of this team without questioning anything is Mikel Merino. Undisputed owner. He is the best player on the team.
MC: Takefusa Kubo– Without a doubt, the most destabilizing piece that the Royal Society has is the Japanese. He will surely be the starter.
DC: Fernandez– Carlos Fernández would be another of the options that the coach manages to replace Sorloth. Maybe we’ll see him as a starter.
DC: Oyarzabal– The most experienced in attack is undoubtedly Oyarzabal and the coach knows this. For these nights, he is the ideal.
What the Real Sociedad line-up would look like on the field (4-1-3-2):
Goalie: Remira
Defenses: Rico, Le Normand, Zubeldía, Gorosabel
Midfielders: Kubo, Merino, Méndez, Zubimendi
Forwards: Oyarzabal, Fernandez
BY- Patrick: The Portuguese goalkeeper will be the starting goalkeeper against Real Sociedad. He has all the confidence of José Mourinho, his compatriot.
DFC- Mancini: The Italian central defender is one of the interesting options that José has at the back. He is young, promising and with good defensive capabilities. He has been playing all year.
DFC- Smalling: He is the leader on the defensive line. The Englishman Chris Smalling is undoubtedly the oldest of all and the one who plays in the axis.
DFC – Ibanez: Ibañez arrives at this meeting with a good chance of being a starter. Mourinho has already shown that he has confidence in him and there are chances to see him from the start.
MD – Zalewski: The Polish Zalewski has a lot of capacity to promote transitions due to his youth. He excels both defensively and offensively. He will be the owner.
Milan – Spinazzola: On the right side, Spinazzola will act as winger.
MC- Matic: In the central area of the midfield, we will surely see Matic, who is one of the most solid pieces that the Roman team has. Jose Mourinho and he have an idyll.
MC – Cristante: As second midfielder would be Cristante, the young Italian.
MCO – Wijnaldum: To shake up the rival team, Mourinho will surely use Wijnaldum. The Dutchman with his ability to drive and play in confined spaces can be a good option.
MCO – Dybala: And the most decisive player of this team is the Argentine Dybala. Undisputed holder with the Roma of ‘Mou’.
DC – Abraham: Mou’s reference will be Tammy Abraham. The Englishman is a player who has all the qualities of a modern striker. He sounds to return to the Premier.
What would the Roma line-up look like on the field (3-4-2-1)
Goalie: Rui Patricio
defenses: Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez
Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Dybala, Matic, Cristante, Spinazzola, Zalewski
strikers: Abraham
