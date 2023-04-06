realme C55 is launched in Brazil: see specifications, price and where to buy

the long awaited realme C55 finally reached the Brazilian market. Launched this Wednesday, April 5, the device arrives with the proposal to become the best intermediary in the domestic market, focusing on good cameras, decent processing and affordable price. O web workshop was at the launch event held in São Paulo to bring all the news first hand.

realme C55 has 64 MP camera and up to 16GB of RAM

With innovative and surprising features, the realme C55 promises to conquer the public with a complete set of features and functions. The smartphone is equipped with a processor MediaTek Helio G88 — 2.0GHz octa-core, Mali-G57 GPU and 12nm lithography. Furthermore, the device comes with 256GB of storage e 8 GB of RAM memory which can be extended twice as much thanks to the Dynamic RAMthen arriving at 16 GB of RAM.

realme C55 (Photo: realme/Playback)

The realme C55 has a screen IPS LCD of 6.72 inches with resolution Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels), 90Hz refresh rate and a small hole at the top of the display to house the camera 8MP front. Speaking of cameras, the device has two rear lenses, with emphasis on the lens 64MP mainwhich comes with a sensor 2 MP depth.

In terms of energy, we have a 5,000 mAh battery with charging SUPERVOOC the 33 watts, which is even included in the box. The ultra-thin design of just 7,89 mm of the realme C55, combined with a finish called by the company Sunshower, makes the device even more attractive. With all this set, the mission of the realme C55 is to become one of the best value for money in the category.

price and availability



realme C55 is now available in Brazil (Photo: realme/Reproduction)

The realme C55 arrives in Brazil at a suggested price of R$ 2.799. Until the day 07/04the device will be available with a promotional launch discount, starting at just R$ 1.799 in the Free Market.

Complete datasheet: realme C55

GENERAL Status verified release date 07/03/2023 Lowest historical price R$ 1.323,10 Current price

Body dimensions 165.6 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm Weight 189g Construction Plastic on the back, Front Glass and Plastic Frame Chip Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water Protection No

Platform Operational system Processor CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 e 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57

Memoirs RAM memory Internal Storage Extra Storage microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Bodies Fabric – Type IPS LCD Screen – Size 6.72 Screen – Resolution 1080 x 2400 Screen – Frequency 90Hz Screen – Density 392 ppi Screen – Extras 680 nits

main camera main camera 64 MP, (wide) 2nd camera 2 MP (depth) Camera – Extras Panorama, Flash LED e HDR Video Full HD – 60 fps

Frontal camera Frontal camera 8 MP, (wide) Front Camera – Extras panorama e HDR Video HD @ 30 fps

Battery Battery Charger 33W

data networks 3G Sim 4G Sim 5G No Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth AND, A2DP and 5.2 GPS GPS, GLONASS, BDS e GALILEO NFC Sim

As As Loudspeaker 3.5mm jack Sim