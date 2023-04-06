realme C55 is launched in Brazil: see specifications, price and where to buy

the long awaited realme C55 finally reached the Brazilian market. Launched this Wednesday, April 5, the device arrives with the proposal to become the best intermediary in the domestic market, focusing on good cameras, decent processing and affordable price. O web workshop was at the launch event held in São Paulo to bring all the news first hand.

realme C55 has 64 MP camera and up to 16GB of RAM

With innovative and surprising features, the realme C55 promises to conquer the public with a complete set of features and functions. The smartphone is equipped with a processor MediaTek Helio G88 — 2.0GHz octa-core, Mali-G57 GPU and 12nm lithography. Furthermore, the device comes with 256GB of storage e 8 GB of RAM memory which can be extended twice as much thanks to the Dynamic RAMthen arriving at 16 GB of RAM.

realme C55 (Photo: realme/Playback)

The realme C55 has a screen IPS LCD of 6.72 inches with resolution Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels), 90Hz refresh rate and a small hole at the top of the display to house the camera 8MP front. Speaking of cameras, the device has two rear lenses, with emphasis on the lens 64MP mainwhich comes with a sensor 2 MP depth.

In terms of energy, we have a 5,000 mAh battery with charging SUPERVOOC the 33 watts, which is even included in the box. The ultra-thin design of just 7,89 mm of the realme C55, combined with a finish called by the company Sunshower, makes the device even more attractive. With all this set, the mission of the realme C55 is to become one of the best value for money in the category.

price and availability

realme C55 is now available in Brazil (Photo: realme/Reproduction)

The realme C55 arrives in Brazil at a suggested price of R$ 2.799. Until the day 07/04the device will be available with a promotional launch discount, starting at just R$ 1.799 in the Free Market.

Complete datasheet: realme C55

GENERAL

Status

verified

release date

07/03/2023

Lowest historical price

R$ 1.323,10

Current price

Body

dimensions

165.6 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm

Weight

189g

Construction

Plastic on the back, Front Glass and Plastic Frame

Chip

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Water Protection

No

Platform

Operational system

Processor

CPU

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 e 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU

Mali-G57

Memoirs

RAM memory

Internal Storage

Extra Storage

microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Bodies

Fabric – Type

IPS LCD

Screen – Size

6.72

Screen – Resolution

1080 x 2400

Screen – Frequency

90Hz

Screen – Density

392 ppi

Screen – Extras

680 nits

main camera

main camera

64 MP, (wide)

2nd camera

2 MP (depth)

Camera – Extras

Panorama, Flash LED e HDR

Video

Full HD – 60 fps

Frontal camera

Frontal camera

8 MP, (wide)

Front Camera – Extras

panorama e HDR

Video

HD @ 30 fps

Battery

Battery

Charger

33W

data networks

3G

Sim

4G

Sim

5G

No

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth

AND, A2DP and 5.2

GPS

GPS, GLONASS, BDS e GALILEO

NFC

Sim

As

As

Loudspeaker

3.5mm jack

Sim

Others

FM radio

No

Infra-red

No

USB

Type-C and 2.0

Sensors

Fingerprint (side), Compass, Accelerometer and Proximity

