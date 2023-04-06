realme C55 is launched in Brazil: see specifications, price and where to buy

the long awaited realme C55 finally reached the Brazilian market. Launched this Wednesday, April 5, the device arrives with the proposal to become the best intermediary in the domestic market, focusing on good cameras, decent processing and affordable price. O web workshop was at the launch event held in São Paulo to bring all the news first hand.
realme C55 has 64 MP camera and up to 16GB of RAM
With innovative and surprising features, the realme C55 promises to conquer the public with a complete set of features and functions. The smartphone is equipped with a processor MediaTek Helio G88 — 2.0GHz octa-core, Mali-G57 GPU and 12nm lithography. Furthermore, the device comes with 256GB of storage e 8 GB of RAM memory which can be extended twice as much thanks to the Dynamic RAMthen arriving at 16 GB of RAM.
The realme C55 has a screen IPS LCD of 6.72 inches with resolution Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels), 90Hz refresh rate and a small hole at the top of the display to house the camera 8MP front. Speaking of cameras, the device has two rear lenses, with emphasis on the lens 64MP mainwhich comes with a sensor 2 MP depth.
In terms of energy, we have a 5,000 mAh battery with charging SUPERVOOC the 33 watts, which is even included in the box. The ultra-thin design of just 7,89 mm of the realme C55, combined with a finish called by the company Sunshower, makes the device even more attractive. With all this set, the mission of the realme C55 is to become one of the best value for money in the category.
price and availability
The realme C55 arrives in Brazil at a suggested price of R$ 2.799. Until the day 07/04the device will be available with a promotional launch discount, starting at just R$ 1.799 in the Free Market.
Complete datasheet: realme C55
GENERAL
Status
verified
release date
07/03/2023
Lowest historical price
R$ 1.323,10
Current price
Body
dimensions
165.6 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm
Weight
189g
Construction
Plastic on the back, Front Glass and Plastic Frame
Chip
Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water Protection
No
Platform
Operational system
Processor
CPU
Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 e 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU
Mali-G57
Memoirs
RAM memory
Internal Storage
Extra Storage
microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Bodies
Fabric – Type
IPS LCD
Screen – Size
6.72
Screen – Resolution
1080 x 2400
Screen – Frequency
90Hz
Screen – Density
392 ppi
Screen – Extras
680 nits
main camera
main camera
64 MP, (wide)
2nd camera
2 MP (depth)
Camera – Extras
Panorama, Flash LED e HDR
Video
Full HD – 60 fps
Frontal camera
Frontal camera
8 MP, (wide)
Front Camera – Extras
panorama e HDR
Video
HD @ 30 fps
Battery
Battery
Charger
33W
data networks
3G
Sim
4G
Sim
5G
No
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth
AND, A2DP and 5.2
GPS
GPS, GLONASS, BDS e GALILEO
NFC
Sim
As
As
Loudspeaker
3.5mm jack
Sim
Others
FM radio
No
Infra-red
No
USB
Type-C and 2.0
Sensors
Fingerprint (side), Compass, Accelerometer and Proximity