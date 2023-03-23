Rear-end collision on the A14: All pictures and videos

On Wednesday evening there was a rear-end collision between two cars on the Rheintalautobahn (A14).
The accident occurred in the direction of travel in Germany between the Lauterach and Bregenz motorway exits. Both vehicles involved sustained significant damage.
Diesel leakage on the road
The accident also resulted in a large amount of diesel escaping onto the road. With the help of binding agents, the fuel could be removed from the road.
The extent of the property damage incurred and whether there were any injuries in the rear-end collision is not yet known. In addition to the police, the Dornbirn fire brigade was also in action.