Reason for termination without notice: what counts and what doesn’t

If you want to cancel, you usually have to meet certain deadlines. But there are also cases in which this would be unreasonable. which are these.

The most important things at a glance

No means of labor law is harder than this: dismissal without notice. It is often the employer who pronounces them, but employees also have the option. However, both sides need an important reason to end the employment relationship at short notice.

What are the reasons for termination without notice?

According to § 626 BGB requires a termination without notice always one important reason. If the employer or employee cannot bring this forward, the extraordinary termination is ineffective.

Die Reasons for termination without notice are more diverse on the side of the employer than for employees. Typically, the labor courts recognize the following reasons as important enough:

offense against the employer: These include, for example, gross defamatory insults, bodily harm, damage to property or embezzlement.

threat of violence against the employer: If employees announce in a serious manner that they intend to use violence against their superior, continued employment is no longer reasonable.

feigned illness

Leave without consent or unexcused absence

sustainable refusal to work

Unaccepted Reasons for termination without notice, however, are:

missing certificate of incapacity for work

Establishment of works council

relationship with colleagues

headscarf

alcoholism

bad order situation

Offenses outside of the company, as long as they do not affect the work

Also workers can quit their job without notice. However, this happens less often because the reasons for termination are fewer. Extraordinary termination is possible, however, if the employer

repeatedly pays wages or salaries late,

seriously violates the occupational health and safety regulations,

grossly insults or physically attacks his employees,

sexually harassed its employees.

Can I cancel without notice without a reason?

Important: The reason for termination does not have to be stated in the letter of termination, even in the case of termination without notice. It is enough that the reason exists in an understandable way.

When does termination without notice apply?

Termination without notice applies immediately, immediately. If it is pronounced, the employment relationship is terminated abruptly. However, even in the case of termination without notice, there is still a deadline that must be observed.