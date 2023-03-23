Rebecca Jones’ famous ex-boyfriend reacts to the death of the actress

Rebecca Jones passed away early this Wednesday, March 22It was confirmed through the social networks of those closest to the famous Televisa actress and the world of acting dressed in mourning.

Quickly, through the networks, many celebrities from the entertainment world spoke out about the sad death of the actress who had a tough battle with cancer.

One of them was one of her famous ex-boyfriends who didn’t know about the death and who reacted this way when he heard the sad news of Rebecca Jones’s death while on a radio station.

Humberto Zurita’s reaction

Humberto Zurita's reaction



This is the famous actor Humberto Zurita, former partner of Rebecca Jones, who was with Jorge Poza on his radio program when they received the sad news.

It is not for less that the actor was not moved by the news that more than one regretted and was also sad, since in the past the actress had been his sentimental partner.

“Don’t tell me that, oh no, I’m so sorry… The last thing I heard was that she was very sick, that she had relapsed… I’m very sorry; she was a great woman, a great mother, the ex-wife of a great friend of mine. I am very sorry, I send a very strong hug to your son Alejandro, to all your family…”.

That was the first impression of Humberto Zurita who also added: “We worked together for a long time, we were a couple, I will remember her with great affection, as a very intense and passionate woman in everything she did. With much respect for Alejandro, for her son, her departure hurts me a lot, because she came fighting like a warrior against this disease “.

The romance between Rebecca Jones and Humberto Zurita

The romance between Rebecca Jones and Humberto Zurita



It was in the 70s that the renowned actor Humberto Zurita had a well-known relationship with the actress Rebecca Jones, since they worked together on “Muchacha de barrio” and “El Maleficio”.

It should be noted that the deceased actress was associated with the actor Alejandro Camacho, when supposedly Zurita and Rebbeca had not yet finished their courtship, a fact that was denied some time later.

