Rebel Moon: ‘Ridiculously Large’ RPG based on Zack Snyder’s sci-fi movie in the works

Director Zack Snyder has revealed that an RPG of his upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon is in development.

He speaks of nothing less than a “ridiculously large” role-playing game. Although big doesn’t always mean good, but let’s wait and see.

Not much info on that yet

It is currently unclear who is developing the game and whether it will be released at the same time as the film premieres.

“The one thing that I really enjoy, and I don’t even know if I should talk about it, but this RPG we’re doing is just insane,” he says on the podcast The Nerd Circle. “It’s so immersive, so intense and so huge. We talked about how we want to make the game and then we just said, let’s go.”

“All I can say is that it was suggested to me because I’ve always wanted to do an RPG. They said, ‘We can do it on this scale or on a ridiculously large scale’. And I said, ‘More ridiculous Scope!’. They said, ‘Tell us everything about the universe that’s happening’ and I said, ‘Well, I’m glad I can do it, let’s go full-on’. It’s going to be a fully realized universe be, and it’s going to be really fun.”

As I said, really concrete information is not yet available. how do you see it? Are you interested in the movie? And would you also be interested in a role-playing game?