Rebel Wilson claims she receives threats from Sacha Baron Cohen over book

MIAMI.- Australian actress, singer, comedian, screenwriter and producer Rebel Wilson He is promoting his memoir, which is titled after him. But in the middle of this promotion, the 44-year-old artist revealed a few hours ago that she receives threats by actor Sacha Baron Cohen whom he names in part of the text.

“Not to be intimidated, nor silenced by expensive lawyers or public relations crisis managers. The idiot I talk about in a chapter of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen,” the interpreter wrote in a stories and Instagram.

Rebel Wilson story.jpg The artist Rebel Wilson claims that the actor Sacha Baron Cohen threatens her for the publication of her book. Screenshot/@Instagram/@rebelwilson

Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen in film

This dispute occurs because in one of the chapters of Rebel Wilson, a memoir, the Australian artist brought up unpleasant behavior she experienced with Sacha Baron Cohen. It is still not known exactly what that mishap was, but we must remember that in 2016 both actors worked together in The Brothers Grimsby (Agente contrainteligente), by Louis Leterrier.

The interpreter has not yet commented on the matter.