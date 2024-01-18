Rebel Wilson talks about her new physical change due to stress: I have gained 14 kilos

Rebel Wilson He decided in 2022 to change his physique radically, but he did so by changing his daily habits, starting to eat healthily, play sports and lead a life far from a sedentary lifestyle. This was precisely what led him to lose more than 35 kilossomething that, however, had an impact on her career as an actress, since in different productions she was asked to continue losing weight for her roles on the big screen.

The interpreter has not hesitated to repeatedly confess her joy at this change in life, which has been resentful in recent months as a result of work and stresswhich have caused Wilson to change his physique again, but this time leading him to gain weight.

It makes me feel bad about myself

She herself has addressed this issue through a publication that she has shared on her Instagram profile, where she can be seen in a jacuzzi, from where she explains the reasons why she has gained weight, and the discomfort she feels. thus: Working very hard has meant that, from all the stress, I have gained 14 kilos (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself and it shouldn’t, but it does.. I’m very proud of the work I’ve been doing on the new films and my memoirs, it’s been a lot and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle.

A problem that has led him to ask his own fans the question of whether Is anyone else going through the same thing?. A question that her followers have not hesitated to answer through comments in the form of messages, to which the actress has responded again: Update: I woke up this morning and read all your comments, they brought a tear to my eye. Thank you all!.

