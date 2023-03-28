Reception of projects for Participatory Budget 2023 closes

Juarez City.- This Monday the call for receipt of projects for the 2023 Participatory Budget closed, the Municipal Government reported in an official bulletin.

The limit to participate was at 3:00 in the afternoon, after a week of reception on the ground floor of the Municipal Presidency, next to the Citizen Attention area, where a team was available to provide attention to citizens. , associations, committees and anyone who comes to deliver a project.

The Municipality specified in the statement that a participation similar to that of last year is expected, although this year citizen interest has increased. In 2022, 360 participatory budget projects were presented, of which 96 were winners.

He indicated that for the year 2023, 305 million pesos have been provided, which will be applied by dividing them equally among the total population of the municipality of Juárez, based on the 2020 Population and Housing Census of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.

According to the call, the projects must be aimed at meeting collective needs within the scope and responsibility of the Municipality, such as public works and services, public safety, recreational, sports and cultural activities, as well as rural and urban infrastructure.

In addition, projects for the recovery of public spaces, the environment, health security and health services, attention to vulnerable groups, social and community intervention can be presented.