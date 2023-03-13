Recharge your electric car at others with this free app from Renault

Renault presents Plug Inn, its community mobile application available on Android and iOS. This app makes it possible to connect electric car owners but above all to recharge at other people’s charging stations and vice versa! A very promising solidarity solution.

While car manufacturers are trying to democratize the electric car, efforts are being made to allow simpler, more convenient and faster charging. Tesla recently launched a $30/month monthly subscription but unfortunately this nightly feature is only available in the US. Today it’s the turn of Renault, a local manufacturer, to offer its solution called Plug Inn.

A community app to connect drivers

Plug Inn is a community application offered by Renault. His goal ? Allow users to connect to drive more serenely in an electric car. Holders of a private charging station, for example at their home, can allow other drivers to charge at home. All options (vehicle brand, charging power, etc.) are available and the application allows you to locate charging points that meet your criteria.

Thanks to this system, drivers can drive more serenely, especially over long distances, even if in fact, 240 km of autonomy is sufficient. Plug Inn, through its community aspect, also serves to connect people who share the same interest in electric cars. For the moment, these vehicles are far from widespread, as are charging stations. Renault is therefore participating in democratization while bringing an appreciable solidarity aspect.

Where to download Plug Inn on iOS and Android?

© Unsplash

Good news, Plug Inn is available on all mobiles. To download the Android version, go to on the Play Store. iPhone owners must pass by App Store. Everything is free!

At the moment the app has just been launched, few reviews or downloads for Plug Inn. But if you own an electric car, be among the first to join the Renault social network!